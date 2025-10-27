Aaron Glenn “proud” of Justin Fields, doesn’t name QB for next game

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn went into Week 8 pondering a quarterback change, but Tyrod Taylor’s knee injury meant that the team stuck with Justin Fields in Cincinnati.

Fields bounced back from being benched in a Week 7 loss to the Panthers by going 21-of-32 for 244 yards and a touchdown and converting a pair of two-point conversions in the Jets’ 39-38 comeback win. The victory was the first of the year for the Jets and Fields opened up about how this year — which included harsh public criticism from team owner Woody Johnson — has “been a lot for me emotionally, spiritually.”

On Monday, Glenn praised Fields for his honesty.

“He’s built to handle things like that,” Glenn said at a press conference. “I’m proud of him. I’m not shocked and I expect for him to continue living his life like that.”

Glenn also said the quarterback “played the game exactly like we see him playing for us to win the game,” but he did not say that Fields will be the starter when the Jets return from their bye to host the Browns in Week 10.

“I think you know what my answer’s going to be on that,” Glenn said. “This is the bye week and we’re going to focus on us. I have time to make that decision.”

One win does not erase all that went on in the first seven weeks of the season, so it makes sense to evaluate everything during the week off. Given Fields’ contract and the way he played on Sunday, it would be a bit of a surprise if that evaluation resulted in a change but it will be a while before anyone knows for sure.