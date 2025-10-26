Justin Fields: It’s been a lot for me emotionally, spiritually

Jets quarterback Justin Fields shrugged off negative comments from team owner Woody Johnson earlier this week, but it was clear after Sunday’s 39-38 win over the Bengals that the travails of the first seven weeks had an impact on him.

Johnson pinned much of the blame for the Jets’ 0-7 start on Fields, who was benched at halftime of Week 7’s loss to the Panthers. Tyrod Taylor’s knee injury meant that Fields remained in the starting lineup and he went 21-of-32 for 244 yards to help the Jets to their first victory of the season.

After the game, Fields said that he spent a lot of time praying this week because the tough run has “been a lot for me emotionally, spiritually.”

“I’m going to get pretty vulnerable right here,” Fields said, via SNY. “This week I found myself in my closet crying on the ground, lying down. Not because of the hardships, not because of the troubles. I felt like I was built to handle that and I was put in place to handle this situation.”

Fields said Johnson’s comments were “outside noise” and that the “biggest thing was my teammates believing in me and my coaches believing in me” heading into Sunday. Leaning on his faith allowed Fields to repay their faith with a much needed win.