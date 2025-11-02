Aaron Jones expects to play next week after leaving today’s game with shoulder injury

The injury that knocked Minnesota running back Aaron Jones out of today’s game in Detroit was not a serious one.

Jones suffered a minor AC joint sprain in his shoulder and expects to play next week against the Ravens, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

When he’s healthy, Jones is the Vikings’ starting running back, and today he was off to a good start with nine carries for 78 yards and two catches for 20 yards before he got hurt. Injuries have limited Jones throughout the season, however, and Jordan Mason has been the Vikings’ leading rusher for most of the year.

Today’s win improved the Vikings’ record to 4-4, and they’ll look to get above .500 next week, hopefully with a big game from Jones.