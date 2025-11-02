 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Jones expects to play next week after leaving today’s game with shoulder injury

  
Published November 2, 2025 05:14 PM

The injury that knocked Minnesota running back Aaron Jones out of today’s game in Detroit was not a serious one.

Jones suffered a minor AC joint sprain in his shoulder and expects to play next week against the Ravens, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

When he’s healthy, Jones is the Vikings’ starting running back, and today he was off to a good start with nine carries for 78 yards and two catches for 20 yards before he got hurt. Injuries have limited Jones throughout the season, however, and Jordan Mason has been the Vikings’ leading rusher for most of the year.

Today’s win improved the Vikings’ record to 4-4, and they’ll look to get above .500 next week, hopefully with a big game from Jones.