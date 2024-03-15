Aaron Jones: It’s going to be fun to go back to Lambeau Field

Running back Aaron Jones held his first press conference since signing with the Vikings on Thursday and it was no surprise that his former team came up multiple times during the session.

Jones was released by the Packers after seven years spent trying to beat the Vikings as part of one of the NFL’s liveliest rivalries, so it was likely odd for many to see him in purple and saying “Skol” during the press conference. Jones insisted it wasn’t “strange at all” for him and that the release is “not fuel to the fire” when it comes to motivation because the fire’s always been there for him.

While Jones mostly downplayed the move from one NFC North team to another, he did acknowledge that his return to Green Bay in the regular season will have some extra juice to it.

“It’s going to be fun,” Jones said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “It’s going to be a lot of fun. I’m just, ball. You know what it is? I mean, I’ve played in hostile situations, hostile areas, whatever. But to me, at the end of the day, it’s just going to be ball. I’m going back to where I used to play at the end of the day, but it’s just ball. Just go out there and make a statement.”

Games between the Vikings and Packers are never lacking for buzz, but Jones’ change of address assures that this year’s matchup at Lambeau Field will have it to spare.