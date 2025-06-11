Aaron Rodgers “can’t stand” his new helmet

The last time Aaron Rodgers had to dump his preferred helmet for a new one, he didn’t seem to mind it. This time, he does.

“I can’t stand the helmet,” Rodgers told reporters on Tuesday. “I’ve worn a Schutt for 20 years and somehow it finally didn’t pass the safety standard.”

Last year, Rodgers wore the Schutt Air XP Pro Q11 LTD. Joe Flacco, Thomas Morstead, and Nick Folk were the only others who continued to use that now-banned model.

He has time to find one that works. Especially since he’s only participating in individual drills during the ongoing mandatory minicamp.

It’s one of the basic realities of playing in the NFL. New helmets will be developed. Old helmets will be removed from service. Some players will have to adjust to something that looks and feels different — even if it’s dramatically safer than the helmet the player would like to wear.