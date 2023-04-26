Aaron Rodgers declines to commit to 2024: “I’m just going to focus on this season”

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t thinking beyond the 2023 season.

Asked today if he will be a Jet in 2024, Rodgers declined to commit to that.

“Right now I’m just going to focus on this season,” Rodgers said. “I’m excited to be here.”

The Jets have given up a second-round pick in 2023 and will give up either a first- or second-round pick in 2024, and they’re spending a lot of salary cap space on Rodgers as well. With that kind of investment, they would hope that Rodgers would be playing for them for more than one season.

But the reality is Rodgers will turn 40 this season, and NFL players who can keep playing at a high level after turning 40 are few and far between. So no one knows whether Rodgers will be able to keep it going into 2024 and beyond. He’s preparing to play in 2023 and isn’t preparing for anything beyond that.