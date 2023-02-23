 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers has concluded his darkness retreat

  
Published February 23, 2023 03:38 AM
nbc_pft_mailbagrodgers_230216
February 16, 2023 09:08 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take questions from the Pro Football Talk Mailbag regarding quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones, Matt Ryan, and more.

Aaron Rodgers has concluded his darkness retreat.

Rodgers, whose football future is one of the most-discussed topics of this NFL offseason, said a darkness retreat in complete solitude would help him in his process of deciding whether to return to the Packers, seek a trade elsewhere or retire. That decision-making process seems to be progressing, as Scott Berman, who owns Sky Cave Retreats, told ESPN that Rodgers left the facility .

Although Rodgers had previously said he planned to spend four days and four nights at the facility, he reportedly arrived on Monday and left on Wednesday.

Rodgers spent his retreat in a 300-square-foot room that has no natural light and is designed to be silent. He had a bed, a meditation mat and a bathroom, and food was brought to him.

The 39-year-old Rodgers will make $60 million this season if he remains with the Packers under his current contract. The Jets are reportedly interested in trading for him, and there has been some talk that the Packers are ready to move on from him. Rodgers has also indicated that he might decide to walk away. He has not yet spoken publicly since leaving the retreat.