Aaron Rodgers isn’t sweating return to MetLife, handle on Steelers offense

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers’s first game action in the Steelers offense will come at MetLife Stadium against the Jets team he played for during a disappointing 2024 season, but he said on Wednesday that neither the new scheme nor the old memories are causing him any stress.

Rodgers called the trip to New Jersey “one game out of 17" when asked about it in August and reiterated that “it’s Week 1" when asked about having any extra motivation on Wednesday. Rodgers was equally dismissive about having any concerns about running the offense after sitting out all three of the team’s preseason games.

“I’ve been playing 20 years, so I know how to execute in a game situation,” Rodgers said, via the Steelers’ website.

Rodgers said he feels he has a “pretty good handle” on offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s offense after joining the team late in the offseason and that he feels “good about finishing Art’s sentences when he starts to call plays.” The result of those plays will have to be better than they were with the Jets for Rodgers’s stay in Pittsburgh to be a more enjoyable one.