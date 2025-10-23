Aaron Rodgers: My career will end in Green Bay

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had warm words about his time with the Packers during a press conference in Pittsburgh on Wednesday and he added to them on Thursday.

Rodgers had a video call with Packers reporters ahead of his first game against the team he played for during the first 18 years of his NFL career and reiterated Wednesday’s comments about having positive memories about his time with the team despite an acrimonious exit in 2023. Rodgers also explained why he’s looking forward to returning to Green Bay when the time comes to officially bring his career to an end.

“Feel so good about my time there because damn near everything great in my life is because of my football career, and my football career starts, and will end one day, with Green Bay,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “So got a lot of love for all those memories.”

Sunday’s game will be at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh and Rodgers acknowledged that it “would mean a lot more” if it was being played at Lambeau Field because of how many memories he has of his games in the Packers’ stadium. It’s unlikely that Rodgers will be playing another game there, but he plans on being back there at some point to celebrate his time with the team.