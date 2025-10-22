Aaron Rodgers: This is not a revenge game for me

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t get the ending he wanted in Green Bay, but he said on Wednesday that the way things ended with the Packers isn’t a source of bad feelings heading into Sunday night’s game against the Packers.

Rodgers said he “would have loved to ride off into the sunset” after winning a second Super Bowl with the Packers, but he knew that was unlikely to happen once the Packers drafted Jordan Love in the first round in 2020. He said he has good memories of his 18 years with the team and said “absence makes the heart grow fonder” when it was pointed out that he was less sanguine about the departure in the past.

“I don’t have any animosity toward the organization,” Rodgers said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “Obviously, I wish that things had been better in our last year there, but I have a great relationship with a lot of people still in that organization. This is not a revenge game for me. I’m just excited to see some of those guys and be on Sunday Night Football again.”

It’s the second time that Rodgers has faced a former team this season. The Steelers opened the season by beating the Jets and said he was “happy to beat everybody associated with the Jets” after downplaying any special meaning to the contest before the game.

Rodgers’s Wednesday comments make a repeat seem unlikely, although the Steelers will have to win the game in order for it to be fully parallel situations.