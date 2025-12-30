Cowboys waive Trevon Diggs

Cornerback Trevon Diggs won’t be on the field for the Cowboys in Week 18.

According to multiple reports, the Cowboys waived Diggs on Tuesday. He could land with another team as a waiver claim, but they would owe him over $472,000 for this week and would also inherit a contract that has three more years and no guaranteed money left on it. That deal calls for Diggs to make $14.5 million in 2026 with a cap hit of over $18.44 million.

Diggs will become a free agent if he goes unclaimed and would not need to wait until March to sign with another team if he remains a free agent through the end of the regular season.

Diggs played in the first six games of the season before landing on injured reserve. He suffered a concussion while at home and also continued recovering from knee issues that limited him to 13 games over the two previous seasons. He returned to play in the last two games,

The news comes shortly after word that Diggs’ brother Stefon faces charges of “felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery.” The wideout remains on the Patriots’ active roster at the moment.