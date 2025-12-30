 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_diggslatest_251230.jpg
Pats’ Diggs facing strangulation, assault charges
nbc_pft_eogplayv2_251230.jpg
Implications of missed PI call in Rams-Falcons
nbc_pft_reidfuturev2_251230.jpg
Reid expects to return to Chiefs in 2026

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
nbc_pftpm_diggslatest_251230.jpg
Pats’ Diggs facing strangulation, assault charges
nbc_pft_eogplayv2_251230.jpg
Implications of missed PI call in Rams-Falcons
nbc_pft_reidfuturev2_251230.jpg
Reid expects to return to Chiefs in 2026

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Cowboys waive Trevon Diggs

  
Published December 30, 2025 01:30 PM

Cornerback Trevon Diggs won’t be on the field for the Cowboys in Week 18.

According to multiple reports, the Cowboys waived Diggs on Tuesday. He could land with another team as a waiver claim, but they would owe him over $472,000 for this week and would also inherit a contract that has three more years and no guaranteed money left on it. That deal calls for Diggs to make $14.5 million in 2026 with a cap hit of over $18.44 million.

Diggs will become a free agent if he goes unclaimed and would not need to wait until March to sign with another team if he remains a free agent through the end of the regular season.

Diggs played in the first six games of the season before landing on injured reserve. He suffered a concussion while at home and also continued recovering from knee issues that limited him to 13 games over the two previous seasons. He returned to play in the last two games,

The news comes shortly after word that Diggs’ brother Stefon faces charges of “felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery.” The wideout remains on the Patriots’ active roster at the moment.