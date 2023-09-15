 Skip navigation
Aaron Rodgers “on the road to recovery” after surgery

  
Published September 14, 2023 08:52 PM

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers underwent surgery on his torn Achilles on Wednesday.

The four-time league MVP posted a photo post-surgery, and he had a smile on his face despite the circumstance. Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Rams team doctor, performed the surgery on Rodgers in Los Angeles.

“Surgery went great yesterday,” Rodgers wrote. “Thank you for all the love and prayers and support. And thanks to the goat Dr. ElAttrache and his staff for starting me on the road to recovery.”

Rodgers was injured on the fourth play of his Jets debut, while trying to spin out of a sack by Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd. Rodgers’ left foot appeared to stick in the turf as his body twisted. Rodgers got up and limped a step before sitting down, realizing the severity.

The Jets placed Rodgers on injured reserve Tuesday.

Jets coach Robert Saleh said this week that he would be “shocked if this is the way he’s gonna go out.” Rodgers, though, has not addressed his future.