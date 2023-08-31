Aaron Rodgers responds to Jihad Ward: I think he’s making shit up

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers asked Jihad Ward to “show some respect” after the Giants defensive lineman lightly shoved him in Saturday’s preseason game. Ward then accused Rodgers, receiver Randall Cobb and their teammates of insensitivity for laughing at Cobb’s illegal block that concussed Bobby McCain.

The he said/he said continued Thursday with Rodgers firing back at Ward.

“So, he thought we were laughing at his teammate?” Rodgers said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “That never happened and I think he’s making shit up.”

Cobb was penalized for an obvious blindside block on McCain, and “Hard Knocks” showed Rodgers chastising Cobb in the huddle. Rodgers said after the game the players were laughing “because that wasn’t a penalty when we started playing. It has been a penalty for a while. So, not the smartest play.”

Ward said Wednesday he went after Rodgers because he was upset the Jets were laughing in the huddle after the play. Ward also took offense at how “Hard Knocks” portrayed the dustup, which ended with Rodgers seeking out Ward after a touchdown throw to tell him “don’t poke the bear.”

“They’re going to show his part and make me look like a sucker. But I ain’t going for that,” Ward said Wednesday.

The teams meet for real on Oct. 29 at MetLife Stadium.