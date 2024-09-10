Aaron Rodgers throws first TD with Jets, 49ers lead 26-13

Aaron Rodgers has his first touchdown pass for the Jets.

Rodgers dropped a 36-yard dime into Allen Lazard’s hands for a touchdown with 1:39 left in the third quarter. 49ers edge rusher Leonard Floyd jumped offside on the play and the strike to Lazard was the 18th touchdown Rodgers has thrown in those circumstances over the course of his career.

Rodgers is now 11-of-17 for 144 yards on the night.

The Jets went for two, but running back Breece Hall was stopped just short of the end zone so the 49ers remain up 26-13. The 49ers have scored the last six times they’ve had the ball, so the Jets defense will need to make a stop for Rodgers to have a chance at a comeback.