 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarcontractext_240606.jpg
DeCosta: Ravens in intro stage of Lamar extension
nbc_pft_nflvsnba_250606.jpg
NFL small markets vs. NBA small markets
nbc_pft_richardsonnews_250606.jpg
Richardson will not participate in OTAs, minicamp

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarcontractext_240606.jpg
DeCosta: Ravens in intro stage of Lamar extension
nbc_pft_nflvsnba_250606.jpg
NFL small markets vs. NBA small markets
nbc_pft_richardsonnews_250606.jpg
Richardson will not participate in OTAs, minicamp

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers will wear No. 8 Steelers jersey

  
Published June 7, 2025 03:10 PM

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will wear the No. 8 jersey in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers announced Rodgers’ jersey number today, after his signing became official.

Rodgers previously wore the No. 8 jersey both with the Jets the last two seasons and when he played his college football at Cal.

For the first 18 years of his NFL career, Rodgers wore the No. 12 jersey with the Packers. That number was retired by the Jets for Joe Namath, which is why he didn’t wear it the last two seasons, and although it’s not officially retired by the Steelers, the team hasn’t issued it to honor Terry Bradshaw. Considering that Bradshaw has spoken against the Steelers signing Rodgers, giving Rodgers Bradshaw’s number would not have been a good look.

The No. 8 jersey had previously belonged to Steelers punter Corliss Waitman, who presumably will be getting something for giving up the number to Rodgers.