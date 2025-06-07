Aaron Rodgers will wear No. 8 Steelers jersey

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will wear the No. 8 jersey in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers announced Rodgers’ jersey number today, after his signing became official.

Rodgers previously wore the No. 8 jersey both with the Jets the last two seasons and when he played his college football at Cal.

For the first 18 years of his NFL career, Rodgers wore the No. 12 jersey with the Packers. That number was retired by the Jets for Joe Namath, which is why he didn’t wear it the last two seasons, and although it’s not officially retired by the Steelers, the team hasn’t issued it to honor Terry Bradshaw. Considering that Bradshaw has spoken against the Steelers signing Rodgers, giving Rodgers Bradshaw’s number would not have been a good look.

The No. 8 jersey had previously belonged to Steelers punter Corliss Waitman, who presumably will be getting something for giving up the number to Rodgers.