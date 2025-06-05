Don’t expect Aaron Rodgers to wear Terry Bradshaw’s No. 12

Social media has exploded on Thursday with (among other things) images of Aaron Rodgers in a Steelers uniform and a No. 12 jersey.

Don’t expect that to happen.

While Terry Bradshaw’s No. 12 isn’t officially retired, it’s unofficially retired. And the Steelers surely wouldn’t issue it to Rodgers without Bradshaw’s blessing.

Then there’s the question of whether Rodgers would even want to wear No. 12. Two years ago, former Jets quarterback Joe Namath was willing to let Rodgers wear No. 12 in New York. Rodgers declined.

Just last week, Bradshaw dubbed the prospect of the Steelers signing Rodgers “a joke.” He added this: “That guy needs to stay in California. Go somewhere and chew on bark and whisper to the gods out there.”

So, no, Bradshaw won’t be thrilled about Rodgers wearing No. 12. And Rodgers surely won’t want to wear Bradshaw’s number.

The more likely choice is the number Rodgers wore at Cal and with the Jets — No. 8. It’s currently issued to punter Corliss Waitman. Which means that Rodgers will have it if he wants it.