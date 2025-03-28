 Skip navigation
Abdul Carter to meet with Giants on Friday

  
Published March 28, 2025 10:44 AM

Edge rusher Abdul Carter won’t be working out at Penn State’s Pro Day on Friday, but he will be spending some time with a team picking at the top of the draft.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Carter will meet with members of the Giants organization in State College. The Giants pick third in this year’s draft and they lessened the need to take a quarterback with that pick by signing Russell Wilson this week.

Carter had dinner with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and General Manager Andrew Berry on Thursday night. The Browns hold the second pick and Carter has also visited with the Titans, who own the first overall selection.

A shoulder ailment is the reason why Carter won’t be working out, but there’s been no indication that the issue will impact his readiness for the start of the 2025 season.