Abdul Carter met with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, GM Andrew Berry

Signs continue to point to the Browns taking Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter with the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Carter had dinner last night with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, General Manager Andrew Berry, Executive Vice President JW Johnson and other team officials, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It’s at least the second time Carter has met with the Browns; he previously visited the team facility.

The betting odds have Carter as a strong -270 favorite to go second overall in the draft, with Miami quarterback Cam Ward a huge -1600 favorite to go first overall to the Titans. If Carter doesn’t go No. 2 overall, other possibilities include Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (+275 odds), Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter (+400) and Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart (+2800).

It’s not a lock that Carter will go to Cleveland, but it’s a growing consensus that he’s the pick, and that the Browns will hope a defensive end tandem of Carter and Myles Garrett gives them a pass rush that the rest of the league fears.