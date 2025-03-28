 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_mccarthy_250327.jpg
Why Vikings can’t just hand McCarthy QB1
nbc_pft_willcampbell_250327.jpg
Campbell’s arm-length measurements change
nbc_pft_40yardtime_250327.jpg
Restrepo’s 40-yard time could deter teams

Abdul Carter met with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, GM Andrew Berry

  
Published March 28, 2025 07:40 AM

Signs continue to point to the Browns taking Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter with the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Carter had dinner last night with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, General Manager Andrew Berry, Executive Vice President JW Johnson and other team officials, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It’s at least the second time Carter has met with the Browns; he previously visited the team facility.

The betting odds have Carter as a strong -270 favorite to go second overall in the draft, with Miami quarterback Cam Ward a huge -1600 favorite to go first overall to the Titans. If Carter doesn’t go No. 2 overall, other possibilities include Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (+275 odds), Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter (+400) and Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart (+2800).

It’s not a lock that Carter will go to Cleveland, but it’s a growing consensus that he’s the pick, and that the Browns will hope a defensive end tandem of Carter and Myles Garrett gives them a pass rush that the rest of the league fears.