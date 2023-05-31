 Skip navigation
After core muscle surgery, Amari Cooper will “start doing some things” this week

  
Published May 31, 2023 05:24 AM

The Browns may or may not pursue now-free agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

But head coach Kevin Stefanski had some positive news on the team’s leading receiver from 2022.

Amari Cooper underwent core muscle surgery earlier in the offseason. Stefanski said on Tuesday that Cooper is slated to “start doing some things ” with the team this week.

“Amari has been awesome in the meeting room for our players,” Stefanski said, via Anthony Poisal of the team’s website. “Just to have an example of a player that does it the right way, even as simple as how meetings are and how you pay attention and work at your craft. I think Amari is a great example of that.”

Cooper caught 78 passes for 1,160 yards with nine touchdowns last season, leading Cleveland in all three categories. If the Browns are going to be competitive in 2023, the club will need Cooper to be at his best throughout the year once again.