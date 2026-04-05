Cam Ward “progressing really well” after Week 18 shoulder injury

Titans quarterback Cam Ward’s rookie season ended a little earlier than expected, but there doesn’t seem to be much worry about his right shoulder impacting his readiness for Year Two.

Ward did not have surgery after spraining his AC joint in the first half of Tennessee’s final regular season game and head coach Robert Saleh said that he has been a regular at the team’s facility while working his way back from the injury.

“He is in there, he is working with the trainers, working in the weight room,” Saleh said, via the team’s website. “We are up to date. I am not going to put a timetable on anything, but he is progressing really well.”

The Titans start their offseason program this week, which will be the first chance that Saleh and the rest of the new coaching staff gets to do football work with the quarterback. That work will be crucial to Saleh’s hopes of a more successful head coaching run that he had with the Jets and his initial impression of Ward bodes well on that hope. Saleh said that “I just don’t see him failing” and the shoulder shouldn’t be an obstacle in their first year together.