Alex Highsmith “optimistic” about contract talks with Steelers

Steelers General Manager Omar Khan said recently that he hopes edge rusher Alex Highsmith is a member of the team for a long time and Highsmith said he shares that hope from the team’s OTAs this week.

Highsmith is taking a different path than some other players heading into the final years of their contract by taking part in the voluntary portion of the team’s offseason work. His confidence in where talks stand at this point is likely playing a role in the decision to be at the team’s facility.

“Things have started ,” Highsmith said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I just don’t know where it is yet. I’m here to work now. I’m optimistic we’ll get something done.”

Highsmith set a personal best with 14.5 sacks during the 2022 season, which positioned him well for negotiations about a new deal that both sides seem to be interested in nailing down.