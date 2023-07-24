All running backs should tell NFL they won’t participate in 2024 offseason program

When it comes to possible global solutions for the issues with the current running back market, there aren’t many good ones. There’s one that we like, and there’s one possible way to get it.

The best idea was mentioned first by Chris Simms on PFT Live earlier this year, while discussing the struggles of Chargers running back Austin Ekeler to get a new contract or a trade to a team that would give him one. The league should adopt a fund that pays running backs for performance, independent of the salary cap. It’s the best (and only) way to fairly pay young players who, in many cases, are doing the best work they ever will do — especially with the fifth-year option (for first-round picks) and the franchise tag permitting teams to squat on players for four, five, six, or up to seven years before moving on.

So how can the NFL Players Association, if it becomes sufficiently inclined to push for such a fund, persuade the NFL to implement it? The best (and only) viable way to get the league’s attention would be for the running backs to get every player at the position to commit to boycotting the voluntary offseason program in 2024.

Then, the running backs would need to make it clear to the league that, absent the implementation before Week One of an acceptable fund that rewards them as they go, they won’t be participating in the 2024 offseason program.

The challenge will be getting all running backs to go along with this. It needs to be viewed as a picket line, no different than a strike. And it’s the best kind of strike because the workers lose nothing (other than any individual workout bonuses).

It will still be difficult to pull it off, because there will be players looking for a chance to make a 53-man roster. Those players will be tempted to take advantage of the opportunity to get reps and coaching and development while the other running backs are gone. That makes it important for the agents to respect the collective action by encouraging their clients to respect the boycott.

Again, it’s a strike with no downside. No one can be fined for missing voluntary workouts. If running backs want to improve their overall situation, this is the only way to do it.

A faster runway to free agency won’t happen. A recalculation of the franchise tag won’t happen. The league won’t go for either approach. Even if it would, the NFL would want a concession from the NFLPA that would impact non-running backs.

While the money for a fund to reward all running backs for performance would have to come from somewhere, there’s plenty of money floating around. The only chance the running backs have to get the league to make cash available to pay each of them for performance comes from the willingness and ability of all running backs to force all teams to conduct offseason meetings and OTAs with no running backs present.

There’s your solution, running backs. Now, let’s see if enough of the men who play the position are willing to commit to taking a low-risk hard line.