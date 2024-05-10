Amarius Mims: I’ve been studying the Bengals’ playbook since the draft

The Bengals used their first-round draft pick on offensive tackle Amarius Mims, and he wasted no time in trying to prove that they made a wise decision.

Mims said today that he’s been spending all his time learning the Bengals’ offense from the moment he arrived in Cincinnati.

“I’ve been in the playbook. Just playbook, honestly,” Mims said. “I got drafted Thursday, Friday I came, iPad ready, me and Coach in the film room watching film.”

It’s unclear whether Mims will be ready to start in Week One because the Bengals already have two veteran starters in Orlando Brown and Trent Brown. Mims says he’s eager to earn a starting job but also wants to learn from the veterans ahead of him on the depth chart.

“I’m going to do everything in my power, but I’m just looking forward right now to learning from Orlando and Trent, two of the best guys in the league,” Mims said.

Mims is listed at 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds while Orlando Brown is 6-foot-8 and 345, and Trent Brown is 6-foot-8 and 355. Mims said he’s not accustomed to being smaller than the people around him.

“You’re a big individual if you’re bigger than me,” Mims said.

The Bengals think Mims is going to make a big impact, not only because of his impressive physical tools, but because he’s showing a devotion to the mental side of the game.