 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_raiderscoinflip_240510.jpg
Pierce denies coin flip for Bowers vs. Arnold
nbc_pft_rice_240510.jpg
Report indicates details on Rice’s alleged assault
nbc_pft_nflpublicenemy_240510.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL’s public enemy No. 1

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_raiderscoinflip_240510.jpg
Pierce denies coin flip for Bowers vs. Arnold
nbc_pft_rice_240510.jpg
Report indicates details on Rice’s alleged assault
nbc_pft_nflpublicenemy_240510.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL’s public enemy No. 1

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Amarius Mims: I’ve been studying the Bengals’ playbook since the draft

  
Published May 10, 2024 04:57 PM

The Bengals used their first-round draft pick on offensive tackle Amarius Mims, and he wasted no time in trying to prove that they made a wise decision.

Mims said today that he’s been spending all his time learning the Bengals’ offense from the moment he arrived in Cincinnati.

“I’ve been in the playbook. Just playbook, honestly,” Mims said. “I got drafted Thursday, Friday I came, iPad ready, me and Coach in the film room watching film.”

It’s unclear whether Mims will be ready to start in Week One because the Bengals already have two veteran starters in Orlando Brown and Trent Brown. Mims says he’s eager to earn a starting job but also wants to learn from the veterans ahead of him on the depth chart.

“I’m going to do everything in my power, but I’m just looking forward right now to learning from Orlando and Trent, two of the best guys in the league,” Mims said.

Mims is listed at 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds while Orlando Brown is 6-foot-8 and 345, and Trent Brown is 6-foot-8 and 355. Mims said he’s not accustomed to being smaller than the people around him.

“You’re a big individual if you’re bigger than me,” Mims said.

The Bengals think Mims is going to make a big impact, not only because of his impressive physical tools, but because he’s showing a devotion to the mental side of the game.