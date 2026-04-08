Amazon exec expects to stream a Super Bowl “in the fullness of time”

Given the ongoing assault against the NFL’s broadcast antitrust exemption, the league may want to ask Amazon to stop talking about streaming a Super Bowl.

In comments to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, Prime Video executive Jay Marine reiterated the company’s interest in televising the biggest game of the year.

“For us, our ambition has always been to broadcast the absolute best, the pinnacle of live sports,” Marine told Marchand. “We never thought we wouldn’t do that in the fullness of time.”

What about a Super Bowl on Prime Video?

“In the fullness of time, I absolutely expect that will happen,” Marine told Marchand. “Our desire is for that to happen in the fullness of time.”

It’s not the first time Marine has used the phrase “in the fullness of time.” In September, Marine said Amazon would like to stream a Super Bowl “in the fullness of time.” So what does that term mean?

“I think it’s pretty self-explanatory,” Marine told Marchand. “How about: I’m still walking on this earth. How about that?”

It’s clearly not the best time for Amazon to be talking about taking a Super Bowl away from free TV. Even if it’s years away from happening, putting it on the table at a time when the NFL’s antitrust exemption is on the federal government’s radar screen won’t do anything to turn down the temperature of the current antitrust talk.