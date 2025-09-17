Amazon is “optimistic” about streaming a Super Bowl

As the NFL pushes more games to streaming, one big question lingers.

Will the biggest game of them all ever migrate from broadcast TV?

Amazon hopes it will. Via Sean Keeley of AwfulAnnouncing.com, Prime Video CEO Jay Marine said during Tuesday’s “Tuned In” event from Front Office Sports that Amazon wants to host the Super Bowl.

“If I have my way, yes,” Marine told Michael McCarthy of FOS. “Absolutely, that would be our ambition, in the fullness of time. I’ll just say I’m optimistic.”

Time is the key word. If the NFL were to put the Super Bowl on streaming in the foreseeable future, Congress would quickly target the league’s broadcast antitrust exemption. If, however, the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961 is eventually revised to either eliminate or expand the exemption, that issue evaporates.

And, yes, fans will huff and they’ll puff. And then they’ll find a way to watch the game.

Does it nevertheless feel inevitable? It seems more inevitable than the Super Bowl being played in London.