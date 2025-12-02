 Skip navigation
MayeConductor12-2.jpg
Maye embracing role as ‘conductor’ of offense
nbc_pft_pitrodgersbday_251202.jpg
What birthday gift would Florio get Rodgers?
nbc_pft_wk13superlatives_251202.jpg
Bears, Panthers made statements in Week 13

Other PFT Content

Amon-Ra St. Brown: It’s still up in the air whether I’ll play on Thursday

  
Published December 2, 2025 03:51 PM

While Amon-Ra St. Brown has not been able to get on the practice field yet this week, the Lions haven’t ruled him out for Thursday’s game against the Cowboys.

But St. Brown also doesn’t know whether or not he’ll be able to play a week after suffering an ankle injury in the Thanksgiving Day loss to the Packers.

“I’m not sure right now, if I’m being honest. It’s still up in the air,” St. Brown said Tuesday, via Jeremy Reisman of prideofdetroit.com. “I’mma try to be out there for the guys, for my teammates, but I couldn’t answer that question right now.”

St. Brown, who leads the team with 75 receptions, 884 yards, and nine touchdowns, has officially been listed as a non-participant on Monday and Tuesday this week.

Tight end Brock Wright (neck) and receiver Kalif Raymond (ankle) also remained non-participants on Detroit’s Tuesday report.

Offensive tackle Penei Sewell (shoulder) and guard Kayode Awosika (foot) were added to the report as a non-participant and limited participant, respectively.

Offensive tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder/rest), tight end Shane Zylstra (knee), and safety Kerby Joseph (knee) were downgraded from limited to DNP.

Defensive back Brian Branch (toe/ankle), center Graham Glasgow (knee), and running back Sione Vaki (thumb) all remained limited participants on Tuesday.