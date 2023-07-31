Andrus Peat leaves Saints practice with quad injury

The Saints lost guard Trai Turner for the season to a quadriceps injury and another guard went down with a similar injury on Monday.

Head coach Dennis Allen doesn’t think Andrus Peat’s injury is quite as severe as the one that Turner suffered, but he said that Peat was still being evaluated after leaving practice.

“One injury to note is Andrus Peat, he is a quad, we’ll take a look at that and see where he’s at. Other than that we made it out pretty healthy,” Allen said, via John Sigler of USAToday.com.

Peat has missed time with a variety of injuries over his eight seasons in New Orleans and has started 90 of the 95 games he’s played while healthy.