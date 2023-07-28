 Skip navigation
Trai Turner out for year with torn quad

  
Published July 28, 2023 02:07 PM

Guard Trai Turner won’t be in the mix for a spot on the Saints offensive line after all.

Turner signed with the Saints earlier this week, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he tore his quadriceps this week. Turner will miss the entire season as a result.

The injury spoils what was set to be a homecoming for the New Orleans native and LSU alum. Turner made five Pro Bowls during his time with the Panthers and has moved from the Chargers to the Steelers and Commanders over the last three seasons.

New Orleans also signed guard Max Garcia this week and he will join Andrus Peat, Cesar Ruiz, Calvin Throckmorton, and Nick Saldiveri at the position in the wake of Turner’s injury.