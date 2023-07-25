 Skip navigation
Maryland v Ohio State
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Ohio State transfer defensive end
Florida Panthers (4) Vs Boston Bruins (3) At TD Garden (OT)
Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins forward and captain, announces retirement after 19 seasons
Kansas City Royals v Cleveland Guardians
Guardians ace Shane Bieber transferred to the 60-day IL, won’t pitch again until mid-September

Trai Turner to sign with Saints

  
Published July 25, 2023 11:32 AM

Jimmy Graham isn’t the only player the Saints are adding on Tuesday.

Offensive lineman Trai Turner is signing with the club on a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Turner, 30, spent last season with the Commanders. He started 12 games for the club and appeared in 16. In 2021, he started every game for the Steelers, playing 92 percent of the team’s snaps.

Carolina selected Turner in the third round of the 2014 draft and he made five consecutive Pro Bowls from 2015-2019.

The Panthers traded him to the Chargers for Russell Okung in March 2020 and he started nine games for Los Angeles that season.