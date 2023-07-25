Trai Turner to sign with Saints

Jimmy Graham isn’t the only player the Saints are adding on Tuesday.

Offensive lineman Trai Turner is signing with the club on a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Turner, 30, spent last season with the Commanders. He started 12 games for the club and appeared in 16. In 2021, he started every game for the Steelers, playing 92 percent of the team’s snaps.

Carolina selected Turner in the third round of the 2014 draft and he made five consecutive Pro Bowls from 2015-2019.

The Panthers traded him to the Chargers for Russell Okung in March 2020 and he started nine games for Los Angeles that season.