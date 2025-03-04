NFL teams use fewest franchise tags since 2006

The window has closed. The tags have been applied.

All two of them.

Although it seemed on the front end that zero franchise tags could be applied for the first time since 2001, the tagging of Chiefs guard Trey Smith and Bengals receiver Tee Higgins results in the lowest total number (via Spotrac.com) since one franchise tag was used in 2006, by the Bills on cornerback Nate Clements.

Last year, eight players were tagged. The most tags were used in 2012, when 18 players received the franchise tag — including five kickers and a punter.

For Smith and Higgins, their teams have until July 15 to sign them to multi-year contracts. Until they accept the tag, they are not under contract and in turn have no obligation to report for mandatory minicamp or training camp. They can wait until just before the start of the season, show up, and receive the full amount of their franchise tender.

The risk, of course, is that the team will rescind the tag. It hasn’t happened often. Most recently, the Panthers removed the tag from cornerback Josh Norman in 2016.