nbc_pft_eaglesfa_250304.jpg
Williams, Sweat, Baun head toward free agency
nbc_pft_slay_250304.jpg
Eagles reportedly will release Slay
nbc_pft_jimmyjohnsonretires_250304.jpg
Jimmy Johnson announces broadcasting retirement

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Davante Adams is officially a free agent

  
Published March 4, 2025 05:29 PM

Davante Adams is no longer a member of the Jets.

The team announced that Adams was being released on Tuesday and the NFL included the move on its daily transaction report, which means that Adams is now free to negotiate and sign with any other team.

It’s not clear if Adams will be in a major hurry to find a new home, but making the release official does give a bit of a head start on the rest of the free agents around the league. If Adams, who is now ranked No. 34 on PFT’s list of this year’s top free agents, has interest in playing with quarterback Aaron Rodgers on a third team, he will have to wait because Rodgers is not expected to be released by the Jets until the new league starts next Wednesday.

The Jets got 67 catches for 854 yards and seven touchdowns from Adams after trading a conditional third-round pick for him early last season. They will save $29.877 million under the salary cap by releasing him.