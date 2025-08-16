Andy Dalton to have tests on elbow injury

Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton was on the field for less time than he expected to play on Saturday.

Dalton had to leave Carolina’s game against the Texans with an elbow injury. Head coach Dave Canales it is believed to be a sprain and that Dalton said he feels fine, but the team will get imaging done to rule out a more severe injury.

Bryce Young started for the Panthers, but gave way to Dalton after two possessions. Dalton was 2-of-4 for 22 yards before leaving the game after being hit by Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter.

Jack Plummer played the rest of the game for Carolina. He was 10-of-14 for 83 yards and two interceptions.