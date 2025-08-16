 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflsocialjustice_250815.jpg
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
nbc_pft_christianmccaffrey_250815.jpg
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_250815.jpg
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Andy Dalton to have tests on elbow injury

  
Published August 16, 2025 04:13 PM

Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton was on the field for less time than he expected to play on Saturday.

Dalton had to leave Carolina’s game against the Texans with an elbow injury. Head coach Dave Canales it is believed to be a sprain and that Dalton said he feels fine, but the team will get imaging done to rule out a more severe injury.

Bryce Young started for the Panthers, but gave way to Dalton after two possessions. Dalton was 2-of-4 for 22 yards before leaving the game after being hit by Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter.

Jack Plummer played the rest of the game for Carolina. He was 10-of-14 for 83 yards and two interceptions.