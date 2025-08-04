Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones will each “play a good amount” in first two preseason games

The Colts have been splitting first-team reps for quarterbacks Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones during training camp and the plan is to do the same through the team’s first two preseason games.

Head coach Shane Steichen did not divulge the identity of the starter for Thursday’s preseason opener against the Ravens when he spoke to reporters on Sunday, but he did say that whoever does not start this week will get the nod against the Packers on August 16.

“One will play a good amount this game and the other will play a good amount next game,” Steichen said, via the team’s website.

Steichen also declined to set a timetable for making a choice about Week 1, but the plan for the next couple of weeks suggests that it will be a while before any call is made about the matchup with the Dolphins. Until that decision is made, Steichen said “everything’s being evaluated” in practice and game action in Indianapolis.