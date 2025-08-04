 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_parsonsrequest_250801.jpg
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
nbc_pft_playoffswalkout_v3_250801.jpg
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_parsonsrequest_250801.jpg
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
nbc_pft_playoffswalkout_v3_250801.jpg
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones will each “play a good amount” in first two preseason games

  
Published August 4, 2025 07:13 AM

The Colts have been splitting first-team reps for quarterbacks Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones during training camp and the plan is to do the same through the team’s first two preseason games.

Head coach Shane Steichen did not divulge the identity of the starter for Thursday’s preseason opener against the Ravens when he spoke to reporters on Sunday, but he did say that whoever does not start this week will get the nod against the Packers on August 16.

“One will play a good amount this game and the other will play a good amount next game,” Steichen said, via the team’s website.

Steichen also declined to set a timetable for making a choice about Week 1, but the plan for the next couple of weeks suggests that it will be a while before any call is made about the matchup with the Dolphins. Until that decision is made, Steichen said “everything’s being evaluated” in practice and game action in Indianapolis.