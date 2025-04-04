Arthur Blank: Falcons’ draft emphasis will be on defense

There are a few weeks to go before the 2025 NFL Draft will be in full swing, but the Falcons are giving a hint about what direction they are going to take in Green Bay later this month.

That hint came from owner Arthur Blank when he spoke to reporters at the league meetings earlier this week. The Falcons have opened up their last four drafts by selecting an offensive player in the first round, but the team allowed nearly 25 points per game during the 2024 season and Blank said that the focus in the draft will be in shoring up the other side of the ball.

“The emphasis during the draft will be certainly on the defensive side of the ball, and it’s pretty obvious to everybody, I would say,” Blank said, via Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com.

Blank may not take a Jerry Jones-esque role in his team’s personnel department, but he signs the checks and the guy who does that generally gets what he’s looking for when big decisions get made.