 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hendricksonrightpriceV2_250403.jpg
Evaluating right price for Hendrickson’s next deal
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250403.jpg
Falcons make no promises to Cousins about a trade
nbc_pft_rbneedyteams_250403.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Teams needing to draft a RB

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hendricksonrightpriceV2_250403.jpg
Evaluating right price for Hendrickson’s next deal
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250403.jpg
Falcons make no promises to Cousins about a trade
nbc_pft_rbneedyteams_250403.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Teams needing to draft a RB

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Arthur Blank: Falcons’ draft emphasis will be on defense

  
Published April 4, 2025 07:09 AM

There are a few weeks to go before the 2025 NFL Draft will be in full swing, but the Falcons are giving a hint about what direction they are going to take in Green Bay later this month.

That hint came from owner Arthur Blank when he spoke to reporters at the league meetings earlier this week. The Falcons have opened up their last four drafts by selecting an offensive player in the first round, but the team allowed nearly 25 points per game during the 2024 season and Blank said that the focus in the draft will be in shoring up the other side of the ball.

“The emphasis during the draft will be certainly on the defensive side of the ball, and it’s pretty obvious to everybody, I would say,” Blank said, via Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com.

Blank may not take a Jerry Jones-esque role in his team’s personnel department, but he signs the checks and the guy who does that generally gets what he’s looking for when big decisions get made.