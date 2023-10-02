Arthur Smith says Desmond Ridder remains Falcons starter

After Sunday’s 23-7 loss to the Jaguars in London, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said the team has to get the offense “jump-started” after scoring a total of 13 points in back-to-back losses.

That process will not include a change at quarterback. Smith said at his Monday press conference that Desmond Ridder will remain in that role when they host the Texans next weekend.

It’s not a surprise that the Falcons will stick with Ridder. They committed to the 2022 third-round pick as the starter early in the offseason and were clear that they signed veteran Taylor Heinicke to back Ridder up rather than compete with him.

Going the other way now would be an admission that they should have handled things differently this offseason, but questions about the team’s offensive direction will only get louder if Ridder’s back-to-back duds are sign of things to come.