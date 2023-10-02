Arthur Smith: We have the right guys, we have to get this thing jump-started

The Falcons offense has disappeared after a 2-0 start to the season.

Week Three saw them score six points in a loss to the Lions and they managed seven points in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars in London. They also turned the ball over three times, including interceptions on back-to-back throws by quarterback Desmond Ridder in the second quarter. The Jaguars returned the first one for a touchdown and they also sacked Ridder four times over the course of the game.

After the game, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said that it is on him to find ways to get the offense going again.

“We just have to find a way to jump-start early,” Smith said, via the team’s website. “It’s always going to start with me. We’ve got the right guys in that locker room, but [the offensive struggles early] is a reality. The other reality is that, thankfully, we’re 2-2. We have to get this thing back to Atlanta and get this thing jump-started.”

The Falcons have spent first-round draft picks on tackle Kaleb McGary, guard Chris Lindstrom, tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Drake London, and running back Bijan Robinson since 2019. They are presumably some of the “right guys” Smith believes are in the locker room and further offensive struggles will likely increase discussion about whether Ridder and Smith are the right people to get the most out of those players.