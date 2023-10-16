Arthur Smith: We’ve turned the ball over too much lately

The Falcons gained 402 yards on offense Sunday and they possessed the ball for more than 36 minutes, but they were left to explain a 24-16 loss to Commanders after the final whistle.

It didn’t take much searching to come up with the biggest reason why their positives didn’t result in a victory. Desmond Ridder threw three interceptions that helped the Commanders to short fields that they turned into points and the Falcons did not force any Washington turnovers in return.

Those results continued a trend for the Falcons as they have now turned the ball over eight times in the last three weeks and 10 times overall this season while forcing just one turnover in their last five games.

“We’ve turned the ball over too much lately,” head coach Arthur Smith said, via Tori McElhaney of the team’s website.

The Falcons were able to rally for a comeback win over the Texans in Week Five, but they’ve lost three of their last four games and the turnovers are an alarming trend for a team that can’t afford to give away multiple opportunities to put points on the board each week. They’ll be on the road in Tampa and Tennessee the next two weeks and they’ll need cleaner operations if they are going to return to Atlanta with a winning record.