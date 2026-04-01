Arvell Reese, David Bailey, Rueben Bain have visited Titans

The Titans have been discussed as a potential landing spot for running back Jeremiyah Love with the fourth overall pick, but they have also spent time with three of the top defensive players in this year’s class.

Jim Wyatt of the team’s website shares that Ohio State linebacker/edge rusher Arvell Reese, Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey, and Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain have all visited with the team. General Manager Mike Borgonzi said this week that the team feels they have built a roster that will allow them to take the best player at any position and head coach Robert Saleh explained why that could be a pass rusher.

“Edge rushers are playmakers, too,” Saleh said. “When you are drafting that high … you are looking at: Who can change the game in one play? And, edge rushers can change the game in one play. Love is a very talented young man and he can change it in one play. There’s receivers who can change it in one play. Right now, we need guys and we need to develop guys currently on our roster who can change the game in one play and when you are looking at all these guys from a consistency standpoint, who can flip the game on its head? Edge rushers can close it, and skill guys can end it.”

Reese has been linked with the Jets at No. 2 throughout the early stages of the draft process, but the Titans would have at least two and possibly all three of Love, Bailey, and Bain available when they’re on the board for the first time next month.