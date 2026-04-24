Arvell Reese: I’m going to be used in a unique way, I’m a weapon

The months leading into the draft feature countless mock drafts that set expectations about where players will wind up once the actual event gets underway, but every year provides reminders that the real thing takes twists few people see coming.

On Thursday night, one of those twists involved Arvell Reese. He was seen as a possible choice at No. 2, but wound up being on the board for the Giants at No. 5 and their General Manager Joe Schoen said in a press conference that “there weren’t a lot of scenarios that we went through where they were going to be available” because he was the top non-quarterback on their board.

Reese will now have to find his role in the Giants’ defense. He mostly played off-ball linebacker at Ohio State, but showed ability as an edge rusher and Reese said after the draft that most teams he spoke to saw him filling that role. The Giants plan to play him as an inside linebacker with designs on moving him and other defensive pieces around as they see fit.

“They told me how they would use me. From that I just say I’m going to be used in a unique way. I’m a weapon. That’s how it’s supposed to be,” Reese said, via a transcript from the team.

Giants head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that the Giants don’t intend to trade Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is part of an edge rushing group with Brian Burns and Abdul Carter. Reese said it “sounds like a great situation playing alongside those guys” and the Giants hope the payoff is a major jump in the standings during Harbaugh’s first season with the team.