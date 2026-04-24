Report: Giants don’t intend to trade Kayvon Thibodeaux

The Giants made Arvell Reese the fifth overall pick in the draft on Thursday night, but the addition of another edge rusher reportedly hasn’t changed their view of trading Kayvon Thibodeaux.

A report this week indicated that the Giants were unlikely to deal the 2022 first-round pick and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they don’t intend to move him despite adding Reese to a group that also includes Brian Burns and 2025 first-rounder Abdul Carter.

Giants head coach John Harbaugh said he looks forward to seeing Thibodeaux in the defense, but added that everybody’s tradable when asked about chatter concerning the edge rusher.

That means that the door is probably still open for someone to change the Giants’ minds about moving on from Thibodeaux and we’ll see if anything develops over the coming days and weeks.