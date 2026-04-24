 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tatepick4_260223_2.jpg
Titans grab Tate at No. 4 to get Ward more help
nbc_pft_lovepick3_260423.jpg
Cardinals take Love with NFL draft No. 3
nbc_pft_baileypick2_260423.jpg
Jets take Bailey No. 2 to help maligned defense

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tatepick4_260223_2.jpg
Titans grab Tate at No. 4 to get Ward more help
nbc_pft_lovepick3_260423.jpg
Cardinals take Love with NFL draft No. 3
nbc_pft_baileypick2_260423.jpg
Jets take Bailey No. 2 to help maligned defense

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Giants don’t intend to trade Kayvon Thibodeaux

  
Published April 23, 2026 08:58 PM

The Giants made Arvell Reese the fifth overall pick in the draft on Thursday night, but the addition of another edge rusher reportedly hasn’t changed their view of trading Kayvon Thibodeaux.

A report this week indicated that the Giants were unlikely to deal the 2022 first-round pick and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they don’t intend to move him despite adding Reese to a group that also includes Brian Burns and 2025 first-rounder Abdul Carter.

Giants head coach John Harbaugh said he looks forward to seeing Thibodeaux in the defense, but added that everybody’s tradable when asked about chatter concerning the edge rusher.

That means that the door is probably still open for someone to change the Giants’ minds about moving on from Thibodeaux and we’ll see if anything develops over the coming days and weeks.