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Report: Giants unlikely to trade Kayvon Thibodeaux

  
Published April 20, 2026 09:48 AM

The Giants traded defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals over the weekend, but a report on Monday indicates that they aren’t expected to ship out another veteran defender ahead of the draft.

Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux’s name has come up in trade chatter several times over the last couple of years. Head coach John Harbaugh said earlier this month that he’s thinking about getting Thibodeaux “plugged into our defense and getting him rolling” rather than trading him, but he also said that he expected to have Lawrence on the roster this fall so the more significant comment from the coach may have been when he noted that everyone is tradable.

At the moment, though, it looks like Thibodeaux is staying put. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that a trade involving Thibodeaux is considered less likely in the wake of moving Lawrence for the 10th overall pick in the draft.

Thibodeaux is headed into the final year of his contract, which joined the presence of Brian Burns and Abdul Carter as reasons to think the Giants would entertain trade offers. Their position could change down the road, but it looks like the Lawrence deal will be the team’s big news of the week on the trade front.