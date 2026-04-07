John Harbaugh on Kayvon Thibodeaux: Everybody’s tradable, but I’m thinking about him in our defense

Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence requested a trade this week and he isn’t the only member of the team’s defense to have his name come up in trade chatter.

Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is in the final year of his rookie deal and Giants also have Brian Burns and Abdul Carter, which has led to some thought that the Giants could move Thibodeaux to address other areas of the team. The prospect came up during head coach John Harbaugh’s press conference on the first day of the team’s offseason program and Harbaugh said he looks forward to seeing what Thibodeaux can do for the Giants without taking anything off the table.

“I think he’s a great player,” Harbaugh said, via SNY. “I’m excited about him. I was fired up to see him today. He looks great, in great shape. I’m thinking about him on the field. I’m thinking about getting him plugged into our defense and getting him rolling. You want to talk about is he a trade possibility? Everybody’s tradable. Everybody.”

It’s a similar answer to one General Manager Joe Schoen gave at the Scouting Combine in February, so the Giants likely have a price in mind for moving Thibodeaux to go with their plans for his role on defense if no one should make the right offer ahead of Week 1.