As Commanders win, fans warm up to the team name

Winning is the ultimate deodorant. It’s also a pretty effective perfume.

For the Commanders, a spritz or two of success has caused fans to change their opinion about a name that felt like a best-bad-option placeholder when it was first adopted.

A new poll from the Washington Post and the Schar School finds that 53 percent of D.C.-area adults “like” or “love” the Commanders name. It’s an increase from only 34 percent liking or loving the name as of last year

Still, 36 percent of the respondents don’t like the name — and nine percent hate it.

“Commanders” replaced “Washington Football Team,” which became the name after former team owner Daniel Snyder — who’d said he’d all-caps NEVER change the prior name — abruptly dumped it in 2020. Speculation emerges from time to time that the old name could return, especially at a time when certain words that had seemingly cycled out of the lexicon are making a comeback.

As the Commanders embark on what apparently will be a new age of consistent contention, support for the current name naturally will grow. Something like getting to a Super Bowl could be the thing that cements the current name.