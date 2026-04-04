As Tom Brady searches for “balance,” he likely won’t be doing more for the Raiders

As Tom Brady closes in on the final approach to turning 50, he’s become introspective about finding balance. That could be viewed as unwelcome news by Raiders owner Mark Davis.

Davis made it clear in early 2025 that he sold a chunk of the team to Brady at a bargain rate with the idea that Brady would “bring stability” to the football operation. To date, there’s a real question as to whether Brady is holding up his end of the bargain.

Based on his latest newsletter, it’s unlikely Brady will be finding time to do more than whatever it is he’s been doing for the Raiders. He has called himself a “sounding board.” The team has said G.M. John Spytek will run the football operation “in close collaboration” with Brady. How closely is Brady collaborating with Spytek? Or Davis? Or anyone from the Raiders?

When Brady was asked about his role two weeks ago, he didn’t give an answer. During the recent annual NFL meeting in Arizona, new Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said he and Brady “text almost every day.”

Here’s a far more reliable litmus test regarding Brady’s role. He didn’t go to the annual meeting. Any high-level team employee who is truly “all in” with the effort attends the annual meeting. Those who aren’t present for the annual meeting are otherwise back in the building, grinding away.

In his newsletter, Brady nevertheless wrote this: “When I commit to something, I go all in.”

It all comes back to the commitment he believes he made to the Raiders, and the commitment the Raiders believe he made. And the possibility that there’s a gap between the two.

Brady has the right to be involved in as many different business pursuits as he wants (with the exception of those that create obvious conflicts of interest). Still, his latest newsletter makes it clear that he’s currently wondering whether he’s doing too much.

Given that he doesn’t seem to be doing very much for the NFL franchise he partially owns, it’s hard to imagine Brady suddenly doing more for the Raiders.