Asante Samuel Jr. plans visits with Panthers, Packers, Vikings, 49ers, Bears, Steelers

  
Published November 5, 2025 05:27 PM

Free agent cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. will be busy for the next week.

Since being cleared to return from spinal fusion surgery, Samuel has already scheduled visits with six NFL teams.

Samuel is visiting the Panthers today, Packers on Thursday, Vikings on Friday, 49ers on Monday, Bears on Tuesday and Steelers on Wednesday, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

The 26-year-old Samuel was a 2021 second-round pick of the Chargers who had a very promising rookie season but did not live up to expectations after that. Samuel was a starter in all four seasons with the Chargers, but last year he played in only four games. Now some team will hope he can step in and make an immediate impact.