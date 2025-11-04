 Skip navigation
Report: CB Asante Samuel Jr. cleared to play, ready for free agent visits

  
Published November 3, 2025 08:51 PM

Doctors have cleared cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. for football activities, and he could take free agent visits as soon as this week, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Samuel underwent spinal fusion surgery in April, with the neurosurgeon for the Steelers, Dr. David Okonkwo, performing the surgery.

Samuel’s representation has been in touch with several teams, according to Fowler.

Samuel, 26, played only four games in 2024, with the four-year veteran describing “stinger conditions” in both shoulders as the reason for his absence.

The Chargers made him a second-round pick in 2021, and he played 50 games with 47 starts in four seasons. Samuel totaled 176 tackles, six interceptions and 37 pass breakups.

He ranked 32nd on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.