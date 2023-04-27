 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

At No. 23, the Vikings select Jordan Addison

  
Published April 27, 2023 07:01 PM
nbc_pftpm_jordanaddisonintv_230426
April 26, 2023 06:42 PM
USC wide receiver Jordan Addison joins PFT PM to share his thoughts on the draft process and why he feels he should be the first wideout selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The run on receivers continues.

After no receivers were taken in the first 19 selections of the 2023 draft, receivers have now gone four in a row, with USC receiver Jordan Addison joining the Vikings.

Addison was the Biletnikoff award winner for 2021. He transferred from Pitt to USC in 2022.

The six-foot, 175-pounder becomes the instant No. 2 to Justin Jefferson. They also have K.J. Osborne and tight end T.J. Hockenson.

They could have drafted quarterback Will Levis or Hendon Hooker, developing them for a year under Kirk Cousins. Instead, it’s another target for whoever the quarterback will be after 2023.

It’s the first time ever that teams have taken four straight receivers in round one of the draft.