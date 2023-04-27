At No. 23, the Vikings select Jordan Addison

The run on receivers continues.

After no receivers were taken in the first 19 selections of the 2023 draft, receivers have now gone four in a row, with USC receiver Jordan Addison joining the Vikings.

Addison was the Biletnikoff award winner for 2021. He transferred from Pitt to USC in 2022.

The six-foot, 175-pounder becomes the instant No. 2 to Justin Jefferson. They also have K.J. Osborne and tight end T.J. Hockenson.

They could have drafted quarterback Will Levis or Hendon Hooker, developing them for a year under Kirk Cousins. Instead, it’s another target for whoever the quarterback will be after 2023.

It’s the first time ever that teams have taken four straight receivers in round one of the draft.