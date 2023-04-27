At No. 23, the Vikings select Jordan Addison
Published April 27, 2023 07:01 PM
USC wide receiver Jordan Addison joins PFT PM to share his thoughts on the draft process and why he feels he should be the first wideout selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The run on receivers continues.
After no receivers were taken in the first 19 selections of the 2023 draft, receivers have now gone four in a row, with USC receiver Jordan Addison joining the Vikings.
Addison was the Biletnikoff award winner for 2021. He transferred from Pitt to USC in 2022.
The six-foot, 175-pounder becomes the instant No. 2 to Justin Jefferson. They also have K.J. Osborne and tight end T.J. Hockenson.
They could have drafted quarterback Will Levis or Hendon Hooker, developing them for a year under Kirk Cousins. Instead, it’s another target for whoever the quarterback will be after 2023.
It’s the first time ever that teams have taken four straight receivers in round one of the draft.