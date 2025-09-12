Austin Ekeler ruled out with Achilles injury

Commanders running back Austin Ekeler was injured on a non-contact play late in Thursday night’s game.

Ekeler was away from the play after delivering a chip block when he went down to the turf with no one around him as he tried to change directions. He tried to get up and couldn’t with 5:28 left.

He could put no weight on his right leg before being carted off the sideline.

The Commanders quickly ruled him out with an Achilles injury.

Ekeler had eight carries for 17 yards and two catches for 7 yards.

The Commanders list cornerback Jonathan Jones (hamstring) as questionable to return and ruled out wide receiver Noah Brown (groin). In the first half, defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. (quad) was carted off and ruled out. Tight end John Bates (groin) also was ruled out, and offensive guard Brandon Coleman (shoulder) was questionable to return.