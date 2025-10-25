Azeez Al-Shaair avoids fine for tackling Sam Darnold out of bounds

Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair has a fairly extensive history of fines for in-game infractions. He seemed to be in line to get another one, after being called for unnecessary roughness to cap a tackle of Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold on Monday night.

Ultlimately, no fine was imposed on Al-Shaair.

“It really was me running with my receiver, him running. I pushed off of the receiver, right to the tackle,” Al-Shaair said this week.

“He lowers his shoulder. We both just kind of hit each other. I’m driving him. He’s trying to drive his legs. Still no whistle, but my head is in his chest. So, I don’t know really where I’m at on the field. There’s still no whistle. They never blew the whistle until after I dropped him on the ground.”

While the officials saw it as unnecessary roughness, the league office — the same group that suspended Al-Shaair three games last December — opted not to fine him, again