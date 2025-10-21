Azeez Al-Shaair will be getting another fine (at least)

Monday night’s late game included the latest example of Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair applying a hit for which there will be league-issued consequences.

Late in the first quarter, Shaair dropped his body weight onto Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold — on the sideline after the play was clearly over.

Al-Shaair was flagged. He’ll undoubtedly be fined, again. The question is whether he will be suspended, again.

Last December, the league suspended Al-Shaair for three games after he hit Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the head with a forearm while Lawrence was sliding. The debate regarding the punishment brought into focus Al-Shaair’s history of 13 violations and seven fines since 2020.

Monday night’s hit against Darnold was Al-Shaair’s third finable offense since returning from the suspension. He drew a $20,555 fine for illegal use of his helmet during a playoff win over the Chargers. Al-Shaair also was fined $17,39 for roughing the passer in Week 4 against the Titans.

Will his third fine in his ninth game since returning from a three-game suspension spark another one? If it’s going to happen, it’ll be happening soon.